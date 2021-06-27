509,373 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 509,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Vine Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,080,000.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

