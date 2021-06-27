$6.27 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post sales of $6.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on BWAY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $10.22 on Friday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

