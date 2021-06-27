$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

NREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE NREF opened at $20.84 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

