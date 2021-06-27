6,560 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,219.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 218,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 133.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 701,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

