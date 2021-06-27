$660.85 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $660.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.90 million. MRC Global reported sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 1,076,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 432,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

