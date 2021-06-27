$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.35 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.99. 4,238,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,882. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

