$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $9.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $32.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,762,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 307,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

