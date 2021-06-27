$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 276,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,569. The company has a market capitalization of $594.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,921,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

