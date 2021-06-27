$867.17 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report sales of $867.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.42 million to $893.85 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $367.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.93. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

