888 (LON:888) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

888 stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Thursday. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 401.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.73.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

