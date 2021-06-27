8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.58% of 8X8 worth $20,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.11. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Insiders sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.