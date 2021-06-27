98,535 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.