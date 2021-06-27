ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 27.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 27.46.

Several research firms have commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

