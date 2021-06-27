Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.