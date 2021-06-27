Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after buying an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

