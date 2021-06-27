Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,129 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 237.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Level One Bancorp worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.00 on Friday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $206.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

