Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,528 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $489.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

