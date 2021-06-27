Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $72.12 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

