Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 116,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

