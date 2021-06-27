Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.95

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9459 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

ACAZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

