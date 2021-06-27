Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.37. The stock has a market cap of C$327.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

