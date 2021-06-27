Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.710-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.71-8.80 EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Bank of America raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.14.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

