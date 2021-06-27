Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

