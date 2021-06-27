Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ADEVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Adevinta Asa has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14.

About Adevinta Asa

