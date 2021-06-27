Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,439,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,702 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 7.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $684,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $579.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $582.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

