Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,133 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $157,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $579.66 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $582.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

