Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AEG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 1,922,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

