Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 139.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.
NYSE:ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
