Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 139.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.