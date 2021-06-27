Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 49,080 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a current ratio of 82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

