Alice L. Walton Sells 1,005,832 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

