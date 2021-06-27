Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report $675.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.90 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 785,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

