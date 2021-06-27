Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

