Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.88 Million Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quotient were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT opened at $4.07 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a market cap of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.