Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

