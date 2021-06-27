Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 108,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

