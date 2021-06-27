Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 39,290 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 3,271.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

