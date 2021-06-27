Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 43,338 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

