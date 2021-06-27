Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 71,441 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,441 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDU shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

