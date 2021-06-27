Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,405.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

