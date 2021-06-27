AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 239.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,391.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock worth $32,276,844. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

