AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

