AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.