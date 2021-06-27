Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €49.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €45.25. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

