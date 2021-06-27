Altus Group Limited (AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.16. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. Research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.25.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

