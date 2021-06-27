Amalgamated Bank Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

