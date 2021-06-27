Amalgamated Bank Has $1.36 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.