Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.77 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.