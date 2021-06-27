Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

