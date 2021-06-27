Amalgamated Bank Sells 281 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

