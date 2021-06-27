Amalgamated Bank Sells 339 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

